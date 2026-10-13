Martin County approves emergency transit plan to restore MARTY bus service after abrupt shutdown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County commissioners have approved emergency measures aimed at restoring MARTY bus service after an abrupt shutdown last week left hundreds of riders without transportation and dozens of drivers without jobs.

County leaders voted Tuesday to terminate their contract with Martin County Transit and begin negotiating an emergency one-year operating agreement with MTM Transit, a company that previously operated the county's transit system.

WATCH: Martin County moves to restore MARTY buses

Martin County moves to restore MARTY bus service

The move comes as the county works to quickly restore public transportation service for residents who rely on MARTY buses to get to work, medical appointments and other essential destinations.

County moves forward with emergency contract

The emergency action follows last week's sudden shutdown of MARTY bus service, which county officials say disrupted transportation across the community.

"We're doing it under our emergency procurement rules, and we will have a one-year contract," said Martin County Public Works Director Jim Gorton.

The proposed agreement with MTM Transit would serve as a temporary solution while county leaders develop a longer-term plan for public transportation service.

County officials say restoring service is a top priority.

"The next vendor needs to have a contract to be able to hire the drivers back," Gorton said.

Drivers hope to return to work

The shutdown has created uncertainty for employees who suddenly found themselves without work.

"It was shocking. This company has pulled out and left 28 employees unemployed, and not knowing what tomorrow is going to be like is very devastating," said Joey Acevedo, president of ATU Local 1577.

Former MARTY bus driver Bill Lawrence said workers are eager to get back behind the wheel and resume serving the community.

"I'm very hopeful. I've always been hopeful. We have people behind us that give us hope," Lawrence said.

County targets rapid return of service

Martin County officials say they are moving quickly to finalize an agreement with MTM Transit and restore operations.

"Our goal is to get them finalized this week and try to stand up the service next week. It's an aggressive goal," Gorton said.

For drivers like Lawrence, the timeline is critical as they wait for paychecks and benefits to resume.

"We have no income right now. I'm going to lose it if I don't have my insurance," Lawrence said.

Despite the challenges, Lawrence remains optimistic.

"So we need to get everything rolling, so we all can get back to work," he said.

What happens next

County leaders are continuing negotiations with MTM Transit and hope to finalize an emergency operating contract in the coming days.

If approved, officials say service could return as early as next week, restoring a transportation option for riders across Martin County and providing a pathway for former drivers to return to work.

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