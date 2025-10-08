Martin County teachers become the highest paid in the Treasure Coast with pay raise

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County teachers are close to becoming the highest paid on the Treasure Coast.

On Tuesday, the school board voted unanimously to ratify an agreement that would boost starting pay.

Martin County teachers set to receive raises

We first told you about the potential salary increases last week. Teacher union president Matthew Theobald said the goal is to keep the district competitive.

“Our teachers helped this district earn an ‘A’ grade, and it since to know that grade ‘A’ teachers are going to be getting grade ‘A’ salaries,” said Theobald.

The boost in salaries is costing the district nearly $1 million and brings their starting salary to $51,300.

“There are certain areas where Martin County has historically lacked behind our neighbors and what this proposal does, is it emphasizes those years of experience to make them competitive to the surrounding districts,” said Theobald.

The agreement puts Martin County on the top of the list for starting teacher salaries on the Treasure Coast. But retired district teacher Ginger Shannon who attended the meeting, believes the increase is still not enough.

“33 years now in Martin County and we were never paid what I thought was appropriate salary,” said Ginger Shannon. “It’s not a very big increase. It’ll hardly be felt in anybody’s paycheck.”

However, Theobald said Tuesdays’ decision is the beginning to a brighter future for teachers.

“A higher salary increase would definitely be helpful, but the proposal is definitely a step on that direction,” said Theobald.

Theobald adds the next goal is renewing a millage agreement, which could mean even more pay for teachers.