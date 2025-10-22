Martin County teacher's case heads to administrative hearing after school board vote

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew Theobald’s future could soon be in the hands of an administrative law judge.

On Tuesday, school board members voted 3-2, to allow an administrative hearing for Theobald, meaning a third party would take the case.

Theobald, a teacher and president of the Martin County teachers union, was suspended without pay after calling Charlie Kirk a “racist, misogynistic, fear-mongering neo-nazi” on Facebook.

“Matt is not just a teacher; he goes above and beyond when anyone is in need,” said his wife, Kaylin Rowell. “You all should be ashamed of yourselves. I also do not need to tell you that these actions are also highly unconstitutional.”

While dozens of supporters attended the meeting, others also called for his termination.

“You are free to say what you want,” said Elizabeth Cain. “You’re not free to call people racist, misogynists.”

Theobald’s attorney, Martin Powell, spoke with WPTV after the school district’s decision.

“That was a safe space for him because those are conversations he has with his family and friends,” said Powell. “It’s what makes America great, the exchange of ideas.”

Weeks after Theobald’s suspension, Powell filed a request, asking for a fair hearing through the state.

“We’re surprised but excited about the results,” said Powell. “I think we’ll get a third party to actually evaluate the facts and evaluate the case.”

In the letter, Theobald’s attorney calls for the district to reverse his suspension, termination recommendation, and provide back pay. Powell said this will assure a fair trial.

“Instead of having the political body that is the school board be the ultimate arbitrator, judge, 'an executioner', or as they say, I’m excited about having a third-party review it,” said Powell.

The hearing should be held within 60 days.

