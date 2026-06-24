Matthew Theobald, a Martin County teacher and president of the Martin County Teachers' Union, is speaking out since a judge recommended he be reinstated following his suspension over social media comments about political activist Charlie Kirk.

Theobald spoke on-camera and said he stands by the comments and could appeal if the Martin County School Board rejects the recommendation.

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Martin County teacher speaks out, stands by Charlie Kirk comments after reinstatement recommendation

Last Thursday, a special judge recommended Theobald be reinstated with back pay and benefits after finding the school board skipped steps in its progressive discipline policy.

"I was thrilled. Definitely felt a sense of relief," Theobald said.

Theobald was suspended in September 2025 after calling Kirk a "racist, misogynistic, fear-mongering, xenophobic neo-Nazi" in posts on his mother's Facebook page. He says the comments were made in a private setting and were never part of his classroom teaching.

"My comments on my mother's Facebook page were a direct result of Mr. Kirk's own words," Theobald said. "At the end of the day I do stand by what I said because I believe that to be the truth.”

Theobald said the case raises a larger question about where the line is drawn for teachers speaking outside of school.

"I think that's ultimately what my case is really all about. Is that the line for that?" Theobald said. "My political commentary has never factored into my teachings. My comments were made in a private setting to essentially a small group of family friends.”

He also described the relationship between the school board and its teachers as strained.

"The relationship that the Martin County school board has with its teachers and with its union is a toxic relationship," Theobald said. “I question whether or not somebody in my situation wants to remain in a toxic relationship like that," Theobald said.

The Martin County School District said its legal team is currently reviewing the recommendation. If the board rejects it, Theobald can appeal — and he says this fight goes beyond his own case.

"It wasn't just a fight for free speech. This was about standing up for what I believe in and making sure that what happened to me, doesn't happen to anyone else," Theobald said. "I hope that the board ultimately does the right thing.”

WPTV

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