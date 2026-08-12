Martin County student's first day of school ends in tears following a hot and crowded bus ride

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County parent says her daughter came home frustrated after her first bus ride home of the school year, describing extreme heat and overcrowding on the bus.

Sherri Lindemann's daughter is a freshman at South Fork High School. Lindemann said she was caught off guard when she learned what had upset her child.

"I came home, she was sobbing, she was upset, I thought maybe something happened with a classmate, she said, 'No, Mom, it was the bus ride home'," Lindemann said.

Lindemann said her daughter described a miserable experience on the ride.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Mom speaks out after daughter's hot, overcrowded first-day bus ride

"She just said that it was extremely hot, there was no air, there was no ventilation, that there was overcrowding, four kids to every seat, everybody was sweaty and upset," Lindemann said.

The Martin County School District said it understands why the experience would be concerning for students and families, especially on the first day of school when routines are new and students are adjusting to the year ahead. They said student safety is always its top priority and they take concerns about transportation seriously.

The district's Transportation team confirmed that 57 students were on the bus on Monday, which falls within regulation for high school buses, and that no seat had 4 students in it. Staff also confirmed the bus's air-conditioning system was operating properly, but the district acknowledged that mid-August heat can make any bus ride feel particularly warm.

Lindemann said the bus ride also took her daughter an hour and 15 minutes to get home.

"I don't want my daughter to dread that 3 o'clock hour every day coming home," Lindemann said.

Her concerns come after the school district consolidated 3 school bus routes to make transportation more efficient without impacting students.

In a statement, the district said the delays had nothing to do with the consolidation: "This was not the result of a new route consolidation. As is typical during the first few weeks of school, Transportation staff are closely monitoring ridership and routes as drivers become more familiar with traffic patterns and students become accustomed to safely exiting the bus. While delays in getting students home are not ideal, some adjustment to routes and timing is expected during this period," the district said.

The district added that its team will continue monitoring routes and making adjustments as needed to ensure students are transported safely and efficiently each day.

Families can track their child's bus through the MyReaxiumApp. Those who need help setting up an account can contact the transportation department at 772-219-1287.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.