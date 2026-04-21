Jensen Beach High School safe after report of active shooter, bomb threat deemed 'not credible'

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement responded to Jensen Beach High School on Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous tip was reported to Stuart police involving a possible active shooter and bomb threat.

According to a message sent by the school to families and staff, law enforcement responded to the school and searched the campus.

"Based on that thorough investigation, the tip has been determined to be not credible," the message from the school said.

WPTV Law enforcement responded to Jensen Beach High School on April 21, 2026, after an anonymous tip was reported to Stuart police regarding weapons on campus.

All students and staff are safe.

During a news conference held at about 1:45 p.m., Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said law enforcement was departing the school, and an earlier lockout was lifted.

Budensiek said parents are now allowed to pick up their children if they so desire.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details as they become available.