Martin County Sheriff's Office responds to 2nd crash in as many days near Marcy’s Crossing

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said three cars were involved in an early morning rollover crash in Martin County.

The crash happened Friday at Marcy's Crossing on State Road 710.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said this is the second serious crash they've responded to in the same area for the second consecutive day.

On Thursday, deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a head-on crash that injured four people and send two of them to the hospital.

Deputies said in Friday's accident, several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was detoured down Martin Highway and Fox Brown Road from State Road 710.

"Motorists who use this stretch of roadway need to slow down," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook. "Moving forward, speeders can expect strict, targeted enforcement, with citations that start at $128."

Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.