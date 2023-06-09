Watch Now
Martin County Sheriff's Office, other agencies searching for missing diver

The man is in his 20s and has been missing for over an hour, the sheriff's office says
Martin County Sheriff's Office marine unit searching for missing diver June 9 2023.jpg
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Martin County Sheriff's Office marine unit searching for missing diver June 9, 2023 near Sandsprit Park.
Martin County Sheriff's Office marine unit searching for missing diver June 9 2023.jpg
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 13:03:57-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff's Office marine and aviation unit, the Martin County Fire Rescue dive team are working with multiple agencies effort to locate a missing diver who disappeared about 5 miles off shore near Sandsprit Park.

The man is in his 20s and has been missing for over an hour, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are also in route to help with the search.

This is a developing story.

