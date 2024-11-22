Martin County Sheriff's Office motor deputy shares dangers he faces on the road

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday’s tragedy involving three deputies in Palm Beach County is a reminder of how dangerous their jobs can be.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield spent Friday with Lt. David Rosko with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to see what they face every day on the road.

“The prestige of being able to ride a Harley Davidson and get paid to do it for work,” said Rosko. “You just can't compare that to anything else in life.”

WPTV "On a motorcycle, we don't have airbags. We don't have any of that to protect us if we are hit," said Lt. David Rosko.

But Rosko also knows the dangers of his job.

“If you get hit in a car, you have walls all around you, airbags,” said Rosko. “On a motorcycle, we don't have airbags. We don't have any of that to protect us if we are hit.”

WPTV asked Rosko about Thursday’s tragic accident in Palm Beach County involving the three sheriff's deputies.

“I don't think any of those officers or those deputies planned on that was the way the day was going to go,” said Rosko. “It really makes you think about what's going on in your life. And it just, it's tough.”

He tells Hatfield the biggest danger he faces on his motorcycle is drivers not paying attention.

“It's very common for a person to actually make eye contact with me going down the road and still make a lane change and come into my lane,” said Rosko.

While yesterday’s tragedy sticks with Rosko, it’s his duty to serve that keeps him on the road.

“The events of yesterday aren't going to stop me from continuing to do what I do, to try to make what I can a better place," said Rosko.