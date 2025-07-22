Martin County Sheriff's Office identifies person found dead in waterway as Jupiter resident

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the person found dead in a local waterway on Monday.

Authorities say Jupiter resident Jason Okleshen, 49, is the victim, but say they don't suspect foul play.

WATCH: Sheriff discusses death investigation

Sheriff Budensiek on body found in Martin County waterway

Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Southeast Federal Highway in Tequesta on Monday morning, and found a deceased person floating in the water under a dock.

Sheriff John Budensiek said Tuesday the body was found behind a "high-end residence."

The incident report states the victim was staying at the Jupiter Waterfront Inn, and Budensiek said he and his wife had been having some sort of dispute over a mental health diagnosis.

MCSO says they responded to the hotel early Monday morning, after reports that someone was climbing up and down the balconies and knocking on doors.

Surveillance cameras last captured the man running northbound on U.S. 1 on the access road. Deputies were unable to locate Okleshen, whom Budensiek says was an attorney in Palm Beach County.

They don't suspect foul play or suicide. They are still waiting on toxicology reports.