Martin County sheriff explains how his agency prepares for protests

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff of Martin County said protests have become a regular occurrence even in small counties like his.

Sheriff John Budensiek said his office has a 40-member rapid response team with a complete understanding of the law.

WATCH BELOW: Martin County sheriff ready for weekend protests

"They understand the First Amendment right of an individual to go out and express themselves," Budensiek said.

But the sheriff added that his team also understands when events cross the line.

The sheriff's team tries to meet with protest organizers ahead of their event to curb any possible problems.

"We send the lead of our rapid response team out to the event organizer, and we tell them, 'We are here to protect you. We are here to keep you safe while you express yourself, but these are our boundaries. You're allowed to stay in this location. You can't get into traffic. You can't transition into a violent protest,'" Budensiek said.

The sheriff shared with WPTV a recent video of an immigration protest that was held along U.S. Highway 1 and Indian Street. It showed a bus that was wrapped in pro-Trump paraphernalia. The driver was ticketed for blocking the road.

The sheriff added that they have never had to take anyone into custody connected to a protest.

On Thursday night, the sheriff hosted his regularly scheduled citizen intel meeting, where he updates community leaders on what's happening throughout the county.

Saturday's rally in Martin County is connected to the National Women's March, called "Kick Out The Clowns", which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Roosevelt Bridge.

That protest is not connected to the "No Kings" movement. There are 10 protests connected to that group scheduled to occur this weekend from Sebastian to Boca Raton.