Martin County School District responds to DeSantis criticism of LGBTQ support plan

STUART, Fla. — One Treasure Coast school district has sent a response to Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education bill, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which recently became law.

This week, DeSantis claimed the Martin County School District had a gender transition support plan could be implemented without parental consent.

Superintendent Dr. John Millay said he believes the governor was referencing the district's LGBTQ support plan, a 53-page document that was created in 2019, and one of which school board members were unaware.

School Board Chair Christia Li Roberts said documents are created internally after policy is passed by the board and, therefore, board members were unaware of the wording of the document.

Roberts said moving forward, board members will have full review of documents related to policy implemented by the board.

She said, however that, no students were provided an LGBTQ support plan without parental consent after DeSantis signed the Parent's Bill of Rights last year.

"The superintendent has checked and assured me that in Martin County we have notified parents," said Roberts. "We have consent of parents. We don't have plans in place for students that don't have parental knowledge or consent."

Millay said the district is deeply committed to following both laws.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about 'Parental Rights In Education' bill

The Parental Rights in Education law forbids instruction of topics related to gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

Roberts said the LGBTQ support plan is meant to help students feel more comfortable while at school and is a plan in which all parents can participate.

"There was a plan, back in the day," said Roberts. "But since this new Parent's Bill of Rights and this new legislation, etc., and since Dr. Millay being here, no, and we require parental consent. We require parental approval and that's the way we do business in Martin County."

Millay said the LGBTQ support plan is currently being reviewed by legal counsel to ensure it provides support to students and that it complies will all Florida and federal laws.