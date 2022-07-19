Martin County School District plans ahead, hoping taxpayers will approve millage

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District will host a school board meeting Tuesday to decide how to allocate taxpayer funds, should voters renew the millage tax next month.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 500 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart.

The millage will appear on the Aug. 23 ballot.

According to district leaders, there are five funding categories that will be used for essential operating expenses.

Those include school safety and security, mental health programs, recruiting and retaining teachers, professional development, and academic initiatives.

A large portion would go towards changing teacher salaries.

Recently the governor awarded Florida school districts with money to work towards a goal of raising the minimum teacher salary to $47,500.

However, most of that money went towards new teachers not yet making the new statewide salary goal, and not to veteran teachers.

On Tuesday, the board will decide how much to allocate to teacher salaries should the millage get approved.

That allocated portion would then be given to the Martin County Education Association to decide which teachers get how much money depending on years of experience.

District leaders have also changed the language of the ballot item to include "up to" on half-mill to account for the potential need being less than the full half-mill.

District leaders said they may not need to stockpile taxpayer money due to receiving pandemic relief funds in the near term.

On Tuesday, the school board will also begin to review 2022-2023 student code of conduct.