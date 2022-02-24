Martin County School District offers enrollment to students living in other counties

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — School district leaders in Martin County want families from other counties to know some of their schools are open to them for enrollment.

The program is called controlled open enrollment and is required by Florida state statute.

The statute requires school districts to set capacity restrictions for each school and accept students at schools where schools are under those restrictions.

Families living outside the county's school district they wish to attend must be able to provide their own transportation for their children to get to and from school

In Martin County, eight schools are open for controlled open enrollment.

The schools include:



Citrus Grove Elementary

Crystal Lake Elementary

Hobe Sound Elementary

SeaWind Elementary

Hidden Oaks Middle

Indiantown Middle

Murray Middle

Stuart Middle

Jensen Beach High

Parents must fill out the form 407a on the district's website to get started.

It asks where the student currently attends school and what school in Martin County they wish to attend.

"If a family is accepted into a school based on this process, their child would be permitted to remain at that school through the highest grade level offered," said spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo. "So, if a family applies for a kindergarten seat at one of the controlled open enrollment schools, they would be able to remain at that school through fifth grade if they are accepted."

In Martin County, the school capacity restriction is set at 75%.

Once parents fill out the 407a form, they can email it or drop it off in person at the school district beginning March 1.

Controlled open enrollment ends March 31.

"In February, we take a look at our capacity, we take a look at growth and projections for next school year, and we make a determination about the schools that we feel could be part of the controlled open enrollment plan for families outside of our county to apply for attending school in the Martin County School District," said DeShazo.