Martin County School Board to discuss fate of Dick Wells Training Center

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Swimmers at Martin County High School told WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield they want their pool back.

“The pool is so much more than just water,” said Julia Murphey, sophomore swimmer at Martin County High School.

In August, the Dick Wells Training Center and Pool Facility was temporarily closed for repairs, pushing practice for the swim team to Sailfish Splash Aquatic Center.

A scenario senior swimmer Lincoln Salazar told Hatfield wasn’t ideal.

“We can't keep practicing here, there's just not enough room,” said Salazar. “The hours were ridiculous during high school. We couldn't get enough practices in.”

WPTV Julia Murphey, sophomore swimmer at Martin County High School, says the pool should be saved.

On Tuesday, the school board will meet to discuss the fate of the pool.

Senior swimmer Sarah Decowski hopes they can save it, not replace it.

“This pool that's been a part of my childhood,” said Decowski. “It's been a part of so many other people's childhood.”

Hatfield took their concerns to Derek Lowe with the Martin County School District, who said safety was their top priority.

Options include doing minimal repairs to keep the facility running for five to seven years, a complete renovation of the facility for it to last 10 to 20 years, demolish the pool and build another facility, or a combination of these options.

WPTV Senior swimmer Lincoln Salazar says having to relocate for swim practice has caused students and teachers to get home late.

“The board will do everything it can to investigate,” said Lowe. “Whether or not it's a smart financial decision to keep the pool open.”

Murphey told WPTV that demolition shouldn’t be an option.

“I think that it it's a tragedy that they even have the thought in their minds to pave over such a vital piece of our community,” said Murphey.

The school board will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m.

