Pool at Martin County High School closed due to electrical issues

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is asking questions about safety concerns that prompted the closure of the pool at Martin County High School.

The district told WPTV that the Dick Wells Training Center and pool facility are closed indefinitely due to electrical issues.

Practice for the swim and dive teams has been moved to the Sailfish Splash Aquatic Center.

School officials acknowledge the inconvenience, but they want to make sure everyone can train safely.

WPTV School spokesman Derek Lowe discusses the pool closure at Martin County High School.

"This decision was made with the safety of students at the top of our mind," Derek Lowe, coordinator of public information and community relations at Martin County School District, said. "We never want to put our students in jeopardy of something that could really jeopardize their health."

District leaders said architectural, engineering and electrical workers will investigate the problems at the facility.

There is no timeline for when athletes can return.