Martin County residents divided over growth as officials report population up just 1.23%

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Longtime residents say it’s impossible not to notice how much Martin County has changed over the years.

“As far as growth, I see the natural flora being decimated,” said John Wrobleuski, a Martin County resident of over 20 years.

Families who have moved to the area more recently say they’ve also noticed more development.

“It’s just expanding so much there are more buildings,” said resident Cheryl Layton.

Despite those perceptions, county data suggests the growth may not be as rapid as it appears. Martin County staff told commissioners at a Tuesday morning meeting that the population increased by 1.23% in 2024.

“Steady growth,” said Clyde Dulin, comprehensive planning administrator for Martin County Growth Management. “We’ve had some increases in growth, but it’s all been less than 2% for the last four years — five years.”

Some residents, like Stuart resident Luseni, believe that consistent growth is important for the community’s progress.

“There’s no such thing as no growth, you either grow or you digress,” he said.

Others question the data and say even small annual increases can add up over time.

“The population growth, as far as I’m concerned, has been enormous,” Wrobleuski said.

“For my grandkids, when they’re older, it’s just going to be too expensive — no green space,” Layton added.

County staff also presented information on residential capacity within the Urban Service District, noting there is still room for future development.

“We have enough residential capacity in our Urban Service Districts to serve the projected housing needs for the next 10 and 20 years,” Dulin said.

The presentation comes as commissioners prepare to discuss whether to expand the Urban Service District at a board meeting scheduled for Nov. 18.

For now, residents remain divided on whether growth in Martin County should slow down or continue at its current pace.

