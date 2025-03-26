Martin County receives $12.5 million grant to convert septic systems to sewer

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — For two years, we've been following the story of residents in a Martin County neighborhood concerned about the high cost of a septic-to-sewer conversion project.

This week, the county got some good news that could relieve some of that financial burden. But will it be enough?

WATCH BELOW: Could grant help residents make the switch to sewer?

Martin County receives $12 million grant to convert septic systems to sewer



Nick Armstrong moved into the New Monrovia neighborhood of Martin County two years ago, and there's one thing he wants to get rid of. He'd like to say farewell to this old septic tank and connect to a central sewer system.

"Why can't it be affordable for people to tie in?" Armstrong asked.

Martin County commissioners this week got word that as part of the governor's $100 million grant announcement for Indian River Lagoon Water Quality Improvements, the county is getting the biggest chunk — $12.5 million.

That will help fund the conversion of nearly 1,000 septic tanks in the New Monrovia/Port Salerno area.

"When we eliminate those, we eliminate the contributions of these nutrients that cause algal blooms in the river," Sam Amerson, Martin County's director of utilities and solid waste, said.

This project is part of a 10-year plan to eliminate 10,000 septic tanks countywide.

WPTV followed this story two years ago when the county received a similar grant amount from the state, but had to give it back when residents complained the assessment hookups were too high.

"We've updated our cost estimates now, but I think we're going to be well below $12,000 for each home," Amerson said.

But in a community still recovering from last fall's tornadoes, a new assessment may be a tough ask.

"It's scary to think you could lose your house over a major improvement," said Jennifer Dotson Cody-Kemp.

Her family has lived in New Monrovia for generations. They're not against the project and are hopeful that connection fees would be just a fraction of what was previously discussed.

"They've owned their homes forever. They're not making money anymore," Cody-Kemp said. "Most of them are retired. They're on a fixed income."

"It would be really beneficial for people in this specific community to have a helping hand," Nicholas Armstrong said.

The county will finish crunching its numbers to see exactly what it will cost each homeowner to hook up. They will then host some public events.

If it moves forward, construction could begin by the end of the year and wrap up in 2027.