Martin County NAACP president calls Trump's DEI order 'just a smoke screen'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump is placing federal employees involved in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility efforts within the government on paid leave.

It's part of a new executive order that will eventually end with those employees being laid off.

Trump called the programs "discrimination" and insisted on restoring strictly "merit-based" hiring.

Martin County NAACP President Jimmy Smith expressed concern about the broader implications of this decision. He warned that the effects would extend beyond minorities.

"It is not only going to affect Black and brown people," Smith said. "In order for it to affect Black and brown people, it has to affect white people also."

He believes that the executive order should not be taken too seriously, viewing it as a tactic to incite panic.

"It's just a smoke screen, just to get people in a panic mode," Smith said.

WPTV also asked the opinion of former St. Lucie County GOP chair Kenny Nail about what this new executive order means for the future.

Nail said getting rid of these DEI jobs stops people from being hired primarily due to race.

"We need to go back to the days of it's the content of your character and not the color of your skin," Nail said.

Nail believes DEI left people out who needed help the most.

"It should be based on economics and not diversity," Nail said.

Nail told me he did not agree with every executive order Trump signed, but he did agree with this one.

As for Smith and the NAACP, he told WPTV it's more important now than ever for all races to come together to have their voices heard.