Martin County NAACP president believes 'loss of family values' reason for recent shootings

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The president of the Martin County NAACP is sharing the challenges faced with gun violence and what he is seeing first hand.

Jimmy Smith told me things are out of control. He said he can't wrap his head around why some young folks are killing each other.

Smith told me he thinks one problem is the gun laws in Florida.

He said opening up the opportunity for most folks to carry a firearm was a mistake. He said secondly, parents aren't being parents—they're being friends to their kids and not holding their children responsible for their actions.

Smith believes society has lost family values.

“So, these kids right now are feeling like hey, I don’t have anything to lose,” he said. “I would rather shoot six, than have six tote me. Nobody is teaching each other to reason.”

Smith told me, communities must come together to help raise, help regulate and help discipline kids once again.