Martin County man charged with attempted murder after roommate slashed in neck with box cutter

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say a dispute between roommates ended with a man being slashed in the neck with a box cutter.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Bradley Martin was arrested Thursday night following the attack in the 2800 block of Southeast Indian St.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martin used a box cutter to slash an acquaintance, described as a man in his 40s, in the neck during a violent dispute between the roommates.

Despite his injuries, the victim attempted to drive himself to a hospital, authorities said. Deputies and Fire Rescue personnel intercepted him and took him to a trauma hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Deputies located Martin shortly after the incident and took him into custody.

Martin has been charged with attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details about what led to the dispute.