Martin County issues burn ban as dry conditions continue

Ban is effective immediately
Residents in the Stuart West &amp; Cobblestone community expressed concerns over the severe weather that was expected to hit the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Thursday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says "it's a double-edged sword" as drought conditions increase this time of year.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 07, 2024

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue issued a burn ban Friday for unincorporated areas, effectively immediately.

The ban comes after extremely dry conditions in the area led to brush fires in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties. Late last week, fire rescue contained brush fires in Martin County. A fire that started in the Stuart West community was reportedly started by an ember from a previous brush fire. Several homes were also evacuated.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the ban applies to "burning of yard trash and vegetation, as well as other types of fires such as campfires, bonfires, and burn barrels. The use of fireworks is also prohibited." Grills are allowed, as long as they are away from wooded areas.

While thunderstorms are expected this weekend in parts of Palm Beach County, the threat of lightning strikes also has residents worried. On Thursday evening, at least six lighting strikes were reported across the Treasure Coast.

