Martin County issues burn ban as dry conditions continue

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue issued a burn ban Friday for unincorporated areas, effectively immediately.

The ban comes after extremely dry conditions in the area led to brush fires in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties. Late last week, fire rescue contained brush fires in Martin County. A fire that started in the Stuart West community was reportedly started by an ember from a previous brush fire. Several homes were also evacuated.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the ban applies to "burning of yard trash and vegetation, as well as other types of fires such as campfires, bonfires, and burn barrels. The use of fireworks is also prohibited." Grills are allowed, as long as they are away from wooded areas.

While thunderstorms are expected this weekend in parts of Palm Beach County, the threat of lightning strikes also has residents worried. On Thursday evening, at least six lighting strikes were reported across the Treasure Coast.

