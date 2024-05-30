2 brush fires break out in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said they responded to brush fires that ignited Thursday afternoon in Martin County.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a 5-acre brush fire located at Southwest Berry Avenue and Longspur Lane in Palm City. Fire rescue said crews assisted Florida Forest Service in getting water on the blaze and containing the fire. That fire is 100% contained.

The second fire is located at Busch Street in Palm City, Martin County Fire Rescue said. The street has been shut down at Southwest Martin Highway due to the fire.

No word of any structures in danger at this time or percent contained.