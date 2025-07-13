STUART, Fla. — Martin County is one step closer to getting a maternity center after a grassroots fundraiser over the weekend highlighted growing community momentum behind the effort.

In April, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital closed its maternity unit due to staffing challenges, leaving expectant mothers in Martin County without a local hospital to give birth.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Cassandra Garcia hears from a Martin County doula

Martin County hosts inaugural 'Bridge Walk for Babies', raises $8M for new maternity center

“[It's] complete chaos—women [are] scrambling to change providers, find providers,” said Sonia Bond, a labor and postpartum doula who has worked with families affected by the closure.

Saturday’s “Bridge Walk for Babies” was organized by Martin County Healthy Start Coalition as the first public fundraising event in what’s projected to be a multi-million dollar effort to open a dedicated maternity center in the county.

“Access to prenatal care period and then timely access to deliveries, especially in an emergency situation, is vital,” Bond said. “It’s a matter of minutes between life and death.”

The coalition estimates the new Treasure Coast Maternity Center will cost about $8 million. In addition to delivering babies, the proposed facility would provide all sorts of maternity-related resources.

“We want to make sure that the babies in Martin County are taken care of,” said Samantha Suffich, CEO of the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition and the Treasure Coast Maternity Center. “That would be prenatal care, that is, birthing care, and postpartum care. We also envision there being lactation support, mental health services, but also it’s going to be connected with the Healthy Start home visitation.”

The effort has also gained traction at the state level. Lawmakers approved $1 million in state funding during the most recent legislative session.

“That was sponsored by Senator Harrell and Representative Overdorf,” Suffich said.

Though still in the early stages, supporters say the weekend event shows the community is committed to seeing the project through.

“It’s a lot of hope,” Bond said. “For the women in the community to have what they’ve had, but maybe even a better version.”