MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of friends and classmates gathered Friday night along the water in Martin County to remember Christopher Brooks, an 18-year-old from Hobe Sound who died in a car crash hours before he was set to graduate from South Fork High School.

One by one, those who came to pay their respects at Sand Sprit Park dropped flowers into the water and shared memories of the teenager they described as a leader and a constant source of support.

WATCH: CLASSMATES GATHER TO REMEMBER CHRISTOPHER BROOKS

Martin County high schooler killed hours before graduation remembered as 'a beacon of light'

"Chris is one of those friends that like you know you're going to be friends with for the rest of your life," one attendee said at the memorial.

Samuel Vestrem, a good friend of Brooks, reflected on the outpouring of love from the community.

"I think it's a testament to the impact he's had on not only us but on the people around me," Vestrem said.

"I'd do anything to see him one last time," another attendee said.

Brooks had many hobbies including bowling, golfing, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with friends, working on cars, and practicing his faith.

Workson Louis-Jeune, Brook's youth director and pastor, spoke to his character and community involvement.

"Chris was very helpful. We've done a lot of community projects with him," Louis-Jeune said. "He was very involved in the community."

Vestrem described Brooks as someone who made an impact.

"Not only a role model for me and my friend group and everyone else who's here, but also for the community, for our scout troop, for our church, for our school," Vestrem said. “He is somebody who will always be there for you and just like a beacon of light."

Savannah Morris, another close friend, remembered Brooks for the qualities he brought to everyone around him.

"He was loving, he was kind, he was the most understanding person," Morris said.

Brooks had big plans after graduation. In addition to college, he had already secured a job with a car company in Jacksonville.

"He is somebody who will always be there for you," Vestrem said. "And just like a beacon of light."

Morris said the loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.

"I think we're all going to really miss his presence and all the qualities that he brought to our group and to the world," Morris said.

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