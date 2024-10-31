Martin County High School teacher arrested on drug charges

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County High School teacher is in custody and facing drug-related charges.

The teacher, Christopher Morin, 45, faces charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession with intent to deliver illegal drugs.

According to a Martin County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Morin was found Wednesday evening in possession of 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, 24.7 grams of GHB and multiple syringes.

Martin County High School principal Cristina Selvidge sent a Thursday message to parents and employees notifying them of the arrest.

"While the charges against Mr. Morin are not connected in any way to students or our campus, they are extremely serious and fundamentally misaligned with the high standards of conduct and ethics that our school and the Martin County School District expect from all educators and personnel," Selvidge said.

The school's principal said that if Morin is released from jail, he won't have access to any part of our campus or any other school district property where he could encounter students.

Selvidge described the arrest as "deeply disappointing" and "painful."

"We are committed to upholding a safe and respectful learning environment, and we maintain zero tolerance for any behavior that falls short of these expectations," Selvidge said.

The principal concluded the message to parents by saying they could reach out to her if they have questions or concerns about Morin's arrest.

Below is the full message sent to parents regarding the arrest: