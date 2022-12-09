Martin County High School coach arrested, accused of soliciting teen girls

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A campus monitor and part-time basketball coach at Martin County High School was arrested Friday, accused of soliciting teenage girls.

Alton Edwards, 28, is facing charges after the Martin County Sheriff's office said he paid female students to send him nude pictures.

Sheriff William Snyder said it appears most of the girls he solicited were about 15 or 16 years old.

He said his detectives received an anonymous tip that Edwards was soliciting pictures from students on Snapchat.

Detectives said they have spoken with seven girls who admit to sending the suspect nude pictures from $10 to $75.

WPTV Sheriff William Snyder implores parents to have their children delete Snapchat from their phones following the arrest of a coach at Martin County High School.

They said it might be hard to recover the photos from Snapchat, but they're trying.

Investigators said they have other evidence in the case, including victim statements and proof of transactions. Snyder also said what's concerning is that this seemed to be a known secret among many students for years, but no one spoke up until last week.

"Go to your child tonight and say, 'I want to look in your camera and look at every single app that can hide pictures,'" Snyder said. "If your children have Snapchat, go home tonight and delete it."

The sheriff fears there are likely more victims.

The school district confirms Edwards was hired in 2016.

He will make his first appearance in court Saturday.

Below is the full message sent to Martin County families and employees Friday: