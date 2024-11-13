Martin County finishes cleanup from Milton, preps for potential storm next week

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Cromwell Pope who lives in the Preserve of Hobe Sound in Martin County told WPTV he’s thankful the county cleared his street of debris.

“They did an excellent job,” said Pope. “The garbage wasn't on my ground for two days.”

Jim Gorten, public works director with Martin County, said they cleared over 50,000 cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Milton.

WPTV Jim Gorten, public works director with Martin County, says they are prepared to deal with the storm if it impacts the area.

But while the clean-up process is wrapping up on Wednesday, Pope is worried about another storm that might bring impacts next week.

“Some of us don't even have windows yet,” said Pope. “Some of us need roof repairs, so the wind would only damage it.”

WPTV brought Pope’s and other residents concerns to Gorten, who said the county will be ready.

“We are monitoring it,” said Gorten. “We are making plans to address it should the need arise.”

The plan includes, clearing drainage ditches of any debris, pause or finish construction projects and offer sandbags to residents.

Martin County Fire Rescue said they will have their high water trucks available and staff up their team. But the county is now keeping eyes out for its latest threat— tornadoes.

Gorten said the county will work with the National Weather Service even more closely.

“We can make sure that the people that are keeping our residents safe, are safe themselves,” said Gorten.

While there’s a plan in place, Pope said he doesn’t think his community is ready for another storm.

“It's a stressful fact, not only for me, I’m concerned about my neighbor, who just lost his wife, and he has a whole house, damaged, the roof and all,” said Pope. “So another storm can come by and wipe us out.”