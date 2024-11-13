TRACKING THE TROPICS: Keeping an eye on the Caribbean

In the tropics an area of disturbed weather is getting better organized in the Caribbean. It is forecast to become a tropical storm over the next couple days. The forecast is for further strengthening, into a hurricane as it meanders around the Caribbean. Steering currents are quite weak so it will stay off Honduras for a couple days. By next week a deepening trough may come down and pick it up and bring it northward. It's still too early to know what impacts it will have on our area, but it needs to be watched. Timing would be the middle of next week so there's still a lot of time for forecast model changes and adjustments.

