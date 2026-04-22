Martin County experiences industrial growth that leaders say could strengthen its economic future

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Business Development Board of Martin County is reporting an uptick in industrial growth that they say could strengthen the county's economic future.

Progress is underway out west in areas like rural Palm City, where a site on Newfield Parkway will soon be home to an industrial commerce park.

WATCH: Industrial sites could bring jobs to area

Industrial sites in Martin County could bring jobs to area

"It’s a little bit different than we’ve experienced in the last 10 or 20 years. More recently we’ve had a lot of development in construction of commercial industrial space," William Corbin said.

Corbin, who is with the Business Development Board of Martin County, welcomes the shift. He noted there are about five industrial sites coming to western parts of the county that are zoned for this type of development. When the projects are completed, Corbin expects the facilities to bring thousands of good paying jobs to the county, keeping residents close to home.

"This new space presents opportunities to grow into and hire a lot more employees which will help our economy here locally," Corbin said.

Sites like Newfield’s Workplace District are expected to house a wide array of businesses when up and running.

"We can put a small warehouse building, we can do an office building we can do a medical building. It’s going to allow the county to be able to widen their whole taxbase," said Michael Falk, a broker for the Newfield Workplace District.

Locals and visitors I spoke with told me they see the benefits this type of development will bring.

"I think it’s about time. Martin County has really fought growth for many years and inevitably that’s how you lower tax base and tax costs," said Stuart resident, Joe Clark.

Former Martin County resident Allen Ajamian also agreed with the progress.

"I think it’s a very good thing. Just as long as they don’t put up a 10-story warehouse in front of a nice housing project," Ajamian said.

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