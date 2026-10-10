MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County employee helped rescue three girls who were struggling in a rip current Thursday afternoon at Bob Graham Beach in Jensen Beach.

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Martin County employee rescues 3 girls caught in rip current at Bob Graham Beach

Amy Offenbach said she arrived at the beach around 2 p.m. to surf when she noticed three girls about 25 yards offshore holding onto the same surfboard. Offenbach, who works in Martin County's Growth and Development Department and is an avid surfer, said something about the situation immediately caught her attention.

"The ocean could be very gentle and calm, but it can also be very heavy and crash very hard," Offenbach said.

Rescue unfolds offshore

Offenbach said she became concerned when one of the girls appeared distressed.

"That kind of struck me as strange," she said. "The other one seemed a little agitated."

Moments later, a girl on the beach told Offenbach she believed her friends needed help.

"By that time the girls were waving in the water like they needed help, so immediately I just went into rescue mode," Offenbach said.

Offenbach and a friend went into the water and paddled toward the girls.

Bringing the girls to safety

When Offenbach reached the group, she said one of the girls appeared to be in serious distress.

"I looked at her, and she seemed kind of dazed and confused," Offenbach said. "I said, 'Get up on the board.'"

Offenbach said she gave the surfboard she was riding to two of the girls and instructed them to hold on and kick toward shore. She then placed the third girl on her soft-top surfboard and paddled her back to the beach.

Martin County employee rescues 3 girls caught in rip current at Bob Graham Beach

Medical help after the rescue

Offenbach said she has some lifeguard training and quickly recognized the girl needed medical attention after they returned to shore.

"The girl that I rescued said that she blacked out under the water," Offenbach said. "She inhaled water, and she had a severe headache."

Because Bob Graham Beach is unguarded, Offenbach said she drove the girl to a nearby lifeguard station, where an ambulance was called.

A reminder about beach safety

Offenbach hopes the rescue serves as a reminder for beachgoers to understand ocean conditions before entering the water.

She encourages people to swim at guarded beaches when possible, check rip current forecasts and use flotation devices or boards when appropriate.

"I'm just really happy that I was in the right place at the right time," Offenbach said.

Offenbach said she has not been able to reconnect with the girl she rescued or learn more about her condition.

While she enjoys spending time in the ocean, Offenbach said it is important to remember the dangers it can present.

"It can be very treacherous. Treacherous," she said.

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