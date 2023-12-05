Watch Now
Martin County driver makes sudden U-turn, crashes SUV onto concrete pile

Person sustains minor injuries
A driver in Martin County sustained minor injuries after the driver of an SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Dec. 5, 2023, ending up on top of a pile of concrete, deputies said.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 13:24:20-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A person sustained minor injuries in Martin County on Tuesday after they made some questionable driving decisions, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Northwest Federal Highway and Northwest Windemere Drive near Jensen Beach.

They then made a sudden U-turn and drove the vehicle on top of a pile of concrete.

The driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

The sheriff's office reminded drivers to pay attention to the road and please buckle up.

