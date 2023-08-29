Martin County deputy was 'driving under the influence' at time of crash, report says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has closed an internal investigation that determined one of its sergeants was intoxicated on duty when he crashed his patrol car into a tree.

The crash happened Feb. 23 on the 1900 block of Southwest Kanner Road at around 10:25 a.m. When deputies got to the scene, they said, Sgt. James Foster Jr. told them he blacked out before the crash.

According to an investigative report, Foster suffered "damage to his right knee" and finger, while the patrol car "sustained major damage" and had to be towed, because it was considered "inoperable."

Foster was taken to the hospital and remained there for two days. Initially, the cause of the crash was due to a possible medical condition. However, after Foster filed a worker’s compensation claim to cover medical bills, the report report showed worker’s comp contacted the sheriff’s office and told them Foster’s blood alcohol content measured .133, which is over the legal limit of 0.08 to drive a car.

According to the report, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder then ordered an internal investigation and Foster resigned days later on March 23. Foster told investigators he drank the night before and was working to drink less.

The State Attorney’s Office said it decided not to file criminal charges, because despite the blood test results, medical staff deemed him clinically sober.

Responding deputies said he showed no signs of impairment, so there was the likelihood for an unfavorable outcome at trial.