Martin County bus ridership jumps after free fares launch

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County residents are increasingly turning to the Marty bus to get to work, school and daily appointments as the county continues its free-fare program.

Richard Brown, a Martin County resident, said the bus plays a major role in his daily transportation.

“I rely on it, I would say about 70% to 80% of the time,” Brown said.

The county eliminated bus fares in early November. December marked the first full month of the program, and county data shows ridership increased by 35% during that period.

“I have noticed a lot more people using the bus,” Angela Braconni, another Martin County resident, said.

Braconni said free fares have helped reduce costs while she searches for employment and manages family responsibilities.

“Part of the reason I started using it is the free fare, because I’m able to get a job and get my daughter from day care or from school,” she said.

County officials say the increase in ridership reflects a broader community need for accessible and affordable public transportation.

“Transit is the life blood of every community,” said Ash Beecher, transit administrator for Martin County. “That’s what Marty provides—it provides access to essential resources.”

Operating the Marty bus system costs about $3 million annually. According to the county, the system is fully covered by state and federal funding.

Brown said the free fares have influenced how often he rides.

“Since it’s free I have used it a little bit more,” he said.

Felix Cabrera, another rider, said he recently learned about the free-fare system while boarding the bus.

“Well, I was getting ready to pay the fare, but I realized I didn’t see nobody paying the fare,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera said he welcomes the savings.

“I think that’s a good thing because a lot people right now are suffering with unemployment. They don’t have enough money to put gas in their car,” he said.

Martin County officials expect ridership to continue rising as more residents become aware of the free-fare program.

