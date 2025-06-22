Martin County begins design for 'complete street' makeover along SE Dixie Highway in Port Salerno

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Martin County officials are in the early stages of a project to improve a 2.5-mile stretch of road.

The project stretches from Southeast Dixie Highway from Jefferson Street to Cove Road in the Golden Gate and Port Salerno areas.

The county said the area experiences high volumes of vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, making it a priority for resurfacing and potential upgrades under the "complete street" concept. According to the county, a complete street design prioritizes safety and accessibility.

"We're looking for accessibility to improve the safety of potential conflict between motorists, cyclists and even pedestrians," said George Dzama, Martin County's deputy director of Public Works.

Residents familiar with the corridor said it's a busy street with lots of activity.

"We see a lot of foot traffic every day. We see bicycles. We see rollerbladers. We see families pushing strollers," said Daniel Wise, an employee at Manatee Marina, located along Southeast Dixie Highway.

However, not all residents are convinced the changes are necessary. Terry Kogl, who lives in the Yacht and Country Club community, expressed concern about how the project might affect the neighborhood.

"There is no problem with bikes, anything like that. Families walk on the streets, which is nice," Kogl said. "[My] basic concern is them widening the streets to four lanes. ... They don't need to be messing with this one particular area."

Dzama addressed those concerns, stating that the road will remain two lanes.

"It's still going to be a two-lane roadway," Dzama said. "We're looking to see if we can expand on street parking and we're also working with the state to implement an expanded sidewalk, which is upwards of 12 feet in width, which accommodates both pedestrians and cyclists."

Kogl also raised questions about how nearby businesses might be affected, but the county said they plan to work only within the right of way.

"I think it'll benefit businesses by giving them increased exposure," Dzama explained.

Wise agrees with that assessment.

"I think it would be a great idea because there's a lot of people coming here," Wise said.

The project is currently in the land surveying phase as the county works toward a final design. County officials said it could take a year to complete the design and another year to complete construction.

The estimated cost of the project is $3.2 million, with 75% expected to be covered by grants from the Florida Department of Transportation. Martin County will fund the remaining portion.