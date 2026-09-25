Martin County barn fire destroys building, 6 vehicles; 1 firefighter taken to hospital

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A barn that caught fire in Martin County on Thursday caused large flames and sent black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

The fire occurred on a ranch in the 13000 block of Southwest Allapattah Road near Indiantown at about 5:30 p.m., according to a social media post by Martin County Fire Rescue.

Large barn fire in Martin County destroys building, 6 vehicles

No horses or residents were injured. However, one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor overexertion symptoms, Fire Rescue said.

Officials said the barn and about six vehicles were a "total loss," including a side-by-side and a small front-loader tractor.

Southwest Allapattah Road is back open after earlier closures.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.