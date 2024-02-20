Martin County approves sales tax proposal to purchase conservation land

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County voters will be asked in November whether they want to see a half-cent sales tax increase to purchase conservation land. Commissioners approved putting the question on the ballot Tuesday.

Nonprofit group Martin County Forever is spearheading the initiative. The conservation group's mission is to acquire and preserve important natural lands in Martin County for the benefit of present and future generations.

If approved, they expect it to raise just over $18 million annually over the next 10 years. Supporters claim it's a quality of life initiative.

“This has beneficial impacts for things such as traffic, demand on schools, local economy, water supply, water quality and the marine industry," Merritt Matheson of Martin County Forever said.

The tax would not apply to groceries, pharmaceuticals, or school supplies.

Funds raised would target 40,000 acres in four specific environmentally sensitive natural areas.