Martin County Animal Control warns residents about venomous snakes hiding in storm debris

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As the cleanup continues from this month's devastating tornadoes, the debris piles are slowly diminishing.

But while they’re on the curb, Martin County Animal Control wants residents to make sure they're paying attention to what could be lurking underneath.

Nearly three weeks after the storms, the scars from Hurricane Milton's outer bands are still prevalent in Martin County's New Monrovia community.

Peter Thompson was busy Monday sweeping his front porch and was pleased there was no debris on the curb in front of his home.

But around the back of his home, there were still massive piles of debris, and he knew what might be in there.

WPTV Peter Thompson is among the Martin County residents who still have piles of storm debris on his property weeks after the storms.

"This is snake country," Thompson laughed.

Martin County Animal Control Officer Amanda Heffron wants residents to take that message seriously.

Heffron showed off her snake tongs on Monday, which she said allows "you to pick them up safely at a distance."

She said last week her office received two calls for venomous snakes found near large debris piles.

"Warm, dark places are great for snakes," Heffron said, "because their prey goes there and they follow them."

WPTV Martin County Animal Control Officer Amanda Heffron offers advice to residents when walking near storm debris.

One of the snakes they received a call for was a diamondback rattlesnake. The other was the longest coral snake she had ever seen.

"We don't really see the venomous ones," Heffron said. "They don't want to be seen by us. They don't want to be bothered by us. They're doing their thing. Respect their space."

That means being extra aware when out walking your dog, which might be able to pick up a snake's musk.

"Pay attention to what your dog is going after sniffing," Heffron said. "Don't be on your phone while walking your dog so you can be aware."

She said if you encounter a snake, just back away and leave the capturing to the professionals.

If you live in Martin County and you want an update on debris cleanup, the county has a new debris removal map that's updated daily.