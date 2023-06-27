Martin Correctional Institution officer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A state corrections officer is behind bars at the Martin County Jail and is facing a charge of drug trafficking.

The sheriff's office said Tamara Riche was employed at the Martin Correctional Institution, a state prison near Indiantown.

Riche is accused of purchasing the street drug Molly, also called ecstasy, with the intent of delivering it to an inmate. She made her first court appearance on Monday and is facing a charge of soliciting trafficking in oxycodone.

Sheriff William Snyder said Riche and that inmate were involved in a romantic relationship.

"I'm saddened for all of the corrections officers who work so hard," Snyder said. "That is a very difficult environment."

Snyder said the unidentified inmate had two years left on a 20-year robbery and attempted murder conviction.

The case has been turned over to the inspector general at the State Department of Corrections.