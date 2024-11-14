Man attacked in home invasion, deputies search for subject

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for the man who attacked an 81-year-old man in his home earlier this month.

The incident happened Nov. 3 at around 10 p.m.

According to a case report, the victim told investigators that an unidentified man entered his home through the back door while he was sleeping and was alerted by his security camera that there was movement in the home.

Surveillance video showed the man rummaging through the owner's belongings.

According to the affidavit, the victim confronted the man and surveillance video showed the two fighting, and the victim was punched and thrown to the ground.

"When he approached the man, there was a tussle and the male threw him down to the ground, injuring his wrist, his hips, and his back," said Lt. Yesenia Carde. "The male then went to his bedroom and stole about $300 worth of prescribed medical marijuana before fleeing."

The suspect is facing the following charges:

-Home invasion robbery without firearm or weapon

-Battery on person 65 years of age or older

-Grand theft of controlled substance

If anyone recognizes the man in the video, contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The department is also reminding the community to secure their homes at all times.