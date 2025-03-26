Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Lightning-sparked fire engulfs 35-foot boat in Martin County

Surveillance video revealed lightning caused the blaze, fire rescue says
A 35-foot boat was engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning on March 25, 2025.
Martin County Fire Rescue Facebook
A 35-foot boat was engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning on March 25, 2025.
A 35-foot boat was engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning on March 25, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Lightning ignited a boat fire on the Treasure Coast Tuesday night following a series of strong storms.

In a Facebook post, Martin County Fire Rescue said their crews responded to the 4500 block of Southeast Manatee Terrace just before 9 p.m.

Boat catches fire in Martin County

When they arrived, firefighters found a 35-foot boat fully involved.

A nearby boat was also damaged by the flames.

Fire Rescue said surveillance video revealed that lightning caused the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal was notified.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening