Lightning-sparked fire engulfs 35-foot boat in Martin County

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Lightning ignited a boat fire on the Treasure Coast Tuesday night following a series of strong storms.

In a Facebook post, Martin County Fire Rescue said their crews responded to the 4500 block of Southeast Manatee Terrace just before 9 p.m.

Boat catches fire in Martin County

When they arrived, firefighters found a 35-foot boat fully involved.

A nearby boat was also damaged by the flames.

Fire Rescue said surveillance video revealed that lightning caused the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal was notified.