Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras, Martin County Sheriff's Office says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Martin County have arrested a landlord who they said was spying on his 12-year-old tenant with hidden cameras.

Bruce Grady, 62, is now facing charges related to video voyeurism.

As cameras seem to just be getting smaller and smaller — some no bigger that the tip of a pen — they’re becoming, unfortunately, also easier for criminals to hide.

The cameras in this case were found hidden in the 12-year-old girl’s bathroom and bedroom, authorities said. More specifically, they were found hidden in the grounding part of an outlet, the bottom hole of a three-prong outlet.

Detectives said the girl tried to plug a hair straightener into a bathroom outlet and a computer into a bedroom outlet, and neither would go in.

So they noticed something shiny in the outlet, discovering the camera.

The girl’s mother then contacted law enforcement, who arrested the family’s landlord, Grady.

"It was pretty easy to track back to the landlord," said Chief Deputy John Budensiek with the Martin County Sheriff's Office. "The landlord had been seen unannounced in the apartment and he was confronted. The victim’s parents said, 'hey, what are you doing here? Oh no problem, I'm just doing electrical work.' So it made it easier for our guys to track it back."

Detectives also took Grady's cell phone and said they found videos on his phone that will also help them figure out how long this was going on.

They said Grady was connected to WiFi and could view a live feed from anywhere right to his phone.