'Intoxicated man' at Martin County High School prompts brief lockdown

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person was arrested after a brief lockdown Tuesday morning at Martin County High School.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, school resource deputies responded at 7:53 a.m. to reports of a suspicious individual on campus.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | April 8, 10am

The event triggered a lockdown at the school.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene and found a man, who they described as intoxicated, walking onto the grounds near the gymnasium.

The lockdown was lifted, and the man was arrested on a charge of trespassing without further incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released.