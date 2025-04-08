Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

'Intoxicated man' at Martin County High School prompts brief lockdown

Suspect faces charge of trespassing without further incident
A man, who Martin County deputies described as intoxicated, was arrested after walking on the Martin County High School campus on April 8, 2025.
Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
A man, who Martin County deputies described as intoxicated, was arrested after walking onto the Martin County High School campus on April 8, 2025.
A man, who Martin County deputies described as intoxicated, was arrested after walking on the Martin County High School campus on April 8, 2025.
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person was arrested after a brief lockdown Tuesday morning at Martin County High School.

According to a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, school resource deputies responded at 7:53 a.m. to reports of a suspicious individual on campus.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | April 8, 10am

The event triggered a lockdown at the school.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene and found a man, who they described as intoxicated, walking onto the grounds near the gymnasium.

The lockdown was lifted, and the man was arrested on a charge of trespassing without further incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening