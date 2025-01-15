Improvements coming to Martin County's airport Witham Field will bring jobs

STUART, Fla. — Big improvements are coming to Witham Field.

On Tuesday, Martin County commissioners approved a lease for Daher, a french based aircraft manufacturer that is looking to expand locally.

The company is investing $30 million to redevelop hangers at Witham field.

“Daher wants to do this investment at Witham field so they can bring the final aircraft assembly line for the TBM and Kodiak aircraft,” Airport Director Andrew McBean said.

“This is a great opportunity to grow the current facility and bring in about 180 new jobs,” said Steven Stasiak, vice president of North America Operations for Daher.

Stasiak explained that the jobs range in salary from about $18 to $40 an hour.

“Aircraft mechanics, sheet metal mechanics—we will need avionics and also mechanical people that can do all the wiring, do all the flight testing, and do all the structural build,” said Stasiak.

At the board of county commissioners meeting on Tuesday, two commissioners showed their support calling the expansion a big win for Martin County.

“It’s exactly what it should be," Commissioner Edward Ciampi said during the meeting. "I’m thrilled that they chose Martin County, because I’m sure they could have gone wherever they wanted.”

“These kinds of businesses are exactly the niche kind of commercial businesses that Martin County wants,” said Stacey Hetherington.

The airport is taking off financially with an economic impact of $1.3 billion. The county is looking to ensure that continues by updating their business plan.

“The business plan is going to help us identify the way that we can diversify our revenue sources, so you can rely on nonaeronautical revenue sources,” said McBean.

McBean added that they have no intention of expanding to commercial service. Rather, he said they want to explore other opportunities that fit with their airport layout.

The county is now looking to select dates for public workshops to get the community’s input on the business direction of the airport.