Hundreds pack the waters off Martin County; First responders on high alert during holiday weekend

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff Deputies were keeping a close eye on upwards of 2,000 boats on the Stuart Sandbar. It’s days like the 4th of July that deputies say people should be most aware and cautious.

As the tide rolled down at sandbars off the coast of Stuart, boaters rolled in.

“I’m just coming out to the sandbar to have a good time hangout with some family and friends of mine,” said Martin County resident, Jessica Mabee.

“Well look what we’ve got out there, beautiful crowds, beautiful ships and people going nuts on the 4th of July,” said Martin County resident, Christina Ozzi.

Martin County Sheriff’s deputies along with FWC and Martin County Fire Rescue heavily patrolled the boating hot-spots. A total of seven crews on the water.

“We’re headed to what’s called the Stuart Sandbar,” explained Buddy Sprott of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit. "Everybody just congregates there. We get thousands of boats out there.”

They were on high alert looking out for everything from heat exhaustion to swimmers in distress.

“Walk me through your job today,” asked WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia.

“We basically focus on high visibility patrols meaning we’re just going to try to be anywhere and everywhere throughout the county,” said Sprott.

This comes after 8 drownings occurred in Florida waters in less than a month. Part of the sheriff's office focus on Thursday is reminding those to be aware of the currents.

Sprott said, “earlier there was a young male that tried to swim across the current here. People misjudge the strength of these currents out here. He tried to swim out, he made it about 15 to 20 feet, got swept into the mangroves over here.”

Boaters said they're doing their best this 4th of July to prepare a worst case scenario.

“We got caught in the currents the other day. We were out here and the currents were really bad and fortunately we had a life [ring] thing that they threw out to us because the current just like swept us up super quick,” said Lisa Campagna.

“We make sure everybody knows how to swim or if you don’t know how to swim you’re wearing your proper life vests," said Mabee. “You just got to be aware of your surroundings and be smart about what you’re doing.”

Deputies urge parents to keep an eye on their children when they're near the water and strongly suggest swim lessons, no matter the age.

“We’ve got everything that’s surrounded by water. Swim lessons are the most important thing that you can do for your child. Getting them familiar to be able to save themselves when the seconds count,” said Sprott.