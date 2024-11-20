How one mom is trying to get her community 'Socially Synced'

As a nurse, Martin County mom Katrina Doyle could sense from a very early age that her son Bentley was developing differently than other children.

“I would say, ‘How big is Bentley?’ And he would show me with my arms. And I thought that was a little atypical or that there was a disconnect," said Doyle.

Her son’s early years would be a whirlwind of therapy sessions.

"Parents are overwhelmed at that early stage and it doesn’t really go away," Doyle added.

Bentley is 7 and non-verbal. Katrina wanted to expand her son's horizons.

“I realized as a parent we weren’t providing an opportunity for any of our kids to enjoy themselves in a way that is free and supported.”

So Doyle created Socially Synced, a non-profit that focuses on the neurodiverse population. That would be kids on the autism spectrum, or with Down syndrome, for instance.

Doyle's creating more inclusive social activities.

“We’ve got the sensory friendly movies where we dim the lights and everyone comes and you can walk around and have fun and walk around during the movie.”

Playdates are also set up, designed for all kids to enjoy.

“Honestly it’s just some simple education that, hey, Bentley plays different than you.”

The group recently held its first autism walk.

“The families we connect with with my son and his needs, there’s a shared understanding and a shared journey there.”

“If you’d like more information on Socially Synced, they are on Facebook and Instagram, or you can email them at info@sociallysynced.org.