Homeowner, dog escape injury after truck smashes into Martin County home

Driver said he became distracted, lost control of vehicle
A Martin County woman and her dog escaped injury on Aug. 11, 2023, after the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 22:11:28-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There were some scary moments Friday when a pickup truck slammed into a home in Martin County.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Southeast Bamboo Street near Stuart at about 8:30 a.m.

The driver told the Martin County Sheriff's Office that he became distracted and lost control of the vehicle.

Pictures from the scene showed pieces of broken concrete in front of the home. The front of the truck also sustained substantial damage.

The homeowner and her dog were inside at the time of the wreck but were not hurt.

The sheriff's office did not say if the driver was injured.

