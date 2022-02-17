Home used to grow marijuana goes up in smoke near Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Multiple agencies are investigating an early-morning fire at a home in western Martin County they say was being used for a large marijuana-growing operation.

Investigators said the fire occurred at about 4 a.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of SW Fox Brown Rd. near Indiantown.

Video from the Martin County Sheriff's Office showed the home was fully engulfed by flames.

WPTV Investigators said a home being used to grow marijuana was destroyed by a fire in Indiantown on Feb. 17, 2022.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 11 a.m. and spotted investigators still there, including the fire marshal and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officials said the property where the home is located is about 20 acres and was formerly a tree farm.

Investigators said no one was on the property when the fire occurred, and no arrests have been made.

