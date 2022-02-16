Hobe Sound man dies in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Hobe Sound man died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old Hobe Sound man was traveling westbound on SW Kanner Highway west of SW Warfield Blvd. at 6:05 a.m. in an SUV.

For unknown reasons, he traveled into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck.

Following the collision, the SUV became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.