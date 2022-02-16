Watch
Hobe Sound man dies in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Martin County

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 2:37 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:37:06-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Hobe Sound man died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old Hobe Sound man was traveling westbound on SW Kanner Highway west of SW Warfield Blvd. at 6:05 a.m. in an SUV.

For unknown reasons, he traveled into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck.

Following the collision, the SUV became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
