MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A water meter data collection issue in Martin County caused some utility customers to receive unusually high water bills, according to Martin County Utilities.

The county said the problem dates back about five months and affected the reporting of water usage for some customers.

After the issue was corrected, water usage that had not previously been reported was reflected on a single month's bill, resulting in a higher-than-normal charge for affected customers.

Martin County Utilities said the issue affects some customers in these communities:



Legacy Cove

Highlands Reserve

Cove Isle

Montego Cove

Emerald Lakes

Savannah Oaks

Cove Lakes

River Marina

River Marina Estates

Rocky Point

Customers with questions about their bills or who need assistance can contact Martin County Utilities customer service at cservice@martin.fl.us. The county said a customer service representative can work with affected residents to establish a payment arrangement.

Martin County Utilities said it has since implemented additional training and safeguards within its data collection software.